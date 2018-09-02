PO killed, two cops injured in Pabbi encounter

NOWSHERA: A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed and two cops and a passer-by minor girl sustained injuries in an encounter in the limits of Pabbi Police Station on Saturday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Luqman Khan said that Head Constable Abid Khan and Imran of the Police Rider Squad were patrolling near Janazgah Road when four POs opened fire on them.

As a result, two cops and a minor girl identified as Muskan sustained injuries in the firing.

The official claimed that the police party retaliated and killed one of the POs identified as Niazuddin. He said the three others fled the scene.

The injured were taken to the Mian Rasheed Shaheed Hospital in Pabbi where their condition was stated to be stable.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for medico-legal formalities.

The police registered the case and started search operation in the area to arrest the fleeing POs.