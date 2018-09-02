Sun September 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Corps commander praises tribesmen

GHALLANAI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt met a jirga of elders in Mohmand district wherein they thanked the security forces for bringing peace and stability to the region.

An official communiqué said that Director General Frontier Works Organisation Major General Inam Haider Malik and Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) Major General Waseem Ashraf also accompanied the corps commander.

The corps commander also inspected the progress of work on Ghallanai Mamad Ghat Highway in Mohmand.

The highway which is 43 kilometre long also includes an 800 meter state-of-the-art tunnel at Nahakki. Speaking at the jirga, the corps commander praised the tribal people for their resilience and the sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the region.

Congratulating the elders on the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt said the merger would help bring prosperity and equal opportunities for the people of erstwhile Fata.

The elders resolved to work for the betterment of the Mohmand district and the region. They conveyed a collective gratitude of the people of Mohmand for setting up of a state-of-the-art Type-D Tehsil Headquarters hospital at Mamad Ghat.

Comments

