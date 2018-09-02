North Korea preparing toned-down military parade: analysts

SEOUL: Satellite imagery shows North Korea is poised to stage another military parade amid new worries that diplomatic efforts on denuclearisation are stalling, though analysts say it is unclear whether it will showcase any of the country´s largest ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang is preparing to host a number of major events on Sept. 9 for the 70th anniversary of the country´s founding, including a military parade, possible visits by foreign delegations, and - for the first time in five years - a massive choreographed performance known as the “Mass Games. “Parades have long been a way for North Korea to show off its military might, and September´s show comes amid sensitive negotiations over the future of the country´s nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met US President Donald Trump in June and agreed to “work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” but negotiations since then appear to have stalled with both sides increasingly criticising the other for a lack of progress. Based on commercial satellite imagery gathered by Planet Labs Inc., analysts say September´s military parade is likely to be very similar to one staged on Feb. 8, but so far there is no sign of the controversial intercontinental ballistic missiles that are believed to be capable of targeting the US.