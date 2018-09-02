Hall takes three-shot lead

LOS ANGELES: England’s Georgia Hall surged into a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic Friday, firing a nine-under-par 63 on another day of low scoring in Oregon.

The 22-year-old newly minted British Open champion played flawlessly in a bogey-free round which included nine birdies and nine pars at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Hall, who had shot a six-under-par 66 on Thursday, made her move on the back nine, unfurling a string of five consecutive birdies from the 12th hole to vault up the leaderboard.