Indonesia announces surprise bid for Olympics

JAKARTA: Indonesia unveiled surprise plans to bid for the 2032 Olympics on Saturday as it rides high from its successful staging of the Asian Games.

President Joko Widodo revealed Indonesia’s intentions after talks with Olympics chief Thomas Bach and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, head of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The announcement came on the penultimate day of the two-week, 40-sport Asian Games, the biggest sporting event in Indonesia’s history.

“Indonesia has planned to immediately register itself as a candidate for the 2032 Olympics host,” Widodo said in a televised statement.

“With our experience in hosting this 18th Asian Games we, Indonesia, believe that we can and are capable to be a host for bigger events,” he added.

Bach, who is expected to attend Sunday’s closing ceremony, welcomed the announcement and said he was impressed by the Asian Games.

“I could congratulate the president on the great success of the Asian Games which is very impressive,” said Bach.

“Therefore the IOC really appreciates the candidature of Indonesia for the Olympic Games in 2032,” he added.

Erick Thohir, head of Games organising committee Inasgoc, said the discussions with the IOC chief were “very friendly and enthusiastic”.

Bach was “open” to the proposal and “accepted that Indonesia become one of the host candidates for Olympics 2032”, he said.

The Indonesian government would formally send a bid letter to the IOC after the Asian Games, Thohir added.

Indonesia’s announcement reflects the growing clout and resources of countries in Asia, which is hosting three Olympics within the space of four years.