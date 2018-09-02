N Korean shooters compete in South

SEOUL: North Korean shooters were competing for the first time Saturday in a World Championships held in the South, in the latest round of cross-border sports diplomacy.

The competitors were among 1,800 athletes from 90 nations taking part in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event in South Korea.

It marked the first time that the North had participated in an ISSF event in the South, the federation said. The athletes are competing for places at the Tokyo Olympics.