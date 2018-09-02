Rohail hits 130 for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Debutant Rohail Nazir (130) stole the show for Islamabad on the opening day of 2018-19 Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Habib Bank (HBL) at the Diamond Ground Saturday.

18-year old Rohail who is set to be named Pakistan under-19 captain for the Asia Cup took the crease when Islamabad were four down for just 7 runs, raised the total to 295 for 8 minutes before the draw of stumps on the opening day. Talented teenager smashed 15 fours and one six during his 196-ball stay at the wicket to help his team not only recover from disastrous start but also hit up a competitive total against strong Bank team that included the likes of Umar Gul and Imad Butt.

Together with Sarmad Bhatti he hit up 103 for the fifth wicket and another 93 for the sixth wicket with captain Zohaib Ahmad (45).

So impressive was Rohail that he never looked like playing his opening first class match. He totally nullified Umar Gul’s early aggression and then turned the match in Islamabad favour with some exceptional display of patience and hitting.

Scores: Islamabad 295 for 8 in 80 overs: Rohail Nazir 130, Sarmad Bhatti 52, Shahzad Azam 50 not out, Zohaib Ahmad 45, Umar Gul 3-34, Abdul Rehman 2-78.