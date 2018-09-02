Ilyas, Bilal star in Oman’s win

DUBAI: Oman moved up to the top spot of the points table, Hong Kong moved up a spot to be placed second, while UAE dropped two positions from the top of the table to go down to third at the end of the latest round of Asia Cup Qualifiers on Saturday (September 1).

Bilal Khan’s four-wicket haul led Oman’s fine comeback with the ball before Aqib Ilyas struck a 70-ball 109 to set up Oman’s comprehensive victory against Singapore as they chased down a target of 216 in just 26.6 overs to register their third win in as many games that propelled them to the top spot on the points table. Opting to bat, Singapore rode on half-centuries from Anish Paraam and Rohan Rangarajan, who were involved in a 106-run stand for the second wicket, to get off to a strong start.

Brief scores: Singapore 215/8 in 50 overs (Anish Paraam 77, Rohan Rangarajan 68; Bilal Khan 4-40, M Nadeem 2-21) lost to Oman 216/2 in 26.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 109, Jatinder Singh 53; Manpreet Singh 1-23) by 8 wickets.