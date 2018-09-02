Punjab Club through

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Club marched into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket tournament when they beat Muslim Gym by 5 wickets played at Township Albilal ground. Fine batting by Muzafar and Ahsan Waheed were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Muslim Gym 142/7 in 20 overs (Mohsin pervaiz 14, Mohsin Butt 15, Shehbaz Hanif 22, Muzafar 60*, Saeed Ahmed 2/23). Punjab Club 143/5 in 19 overs (Ibrar 17, Umer Bhati 16, HAnif ur Rehman 16, Ahsan Waheed 64*, Usama 2/18).
