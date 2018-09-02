US Gymnastics seeks resignation of under-fire coach

LOS ANGELES: USA Gymnastics said Friday it has requested the resignation of senior coach Mary Lee Tracy just days after her appointment, following an outcry by victims of jailed former team doctor Larry Nassar.

A statement from USA Gymnastics sent to AFP confirmed that the organization was seeking Tracy’s resignation after a furor erupted in the wake of her appointment as elite development coordinator on Tuesday.

Victims of Nassar, who was jailed for life earlier this year for abusing more than 250 athletes — including several stars of the USA’s all-conquering Olympic team — had lambasted the decision to hire Tracy.

Tracy found herself at the heart of a firestorm for comments she made in late 2016 — when the first allegations of abuse against Nassar had already begun to emerge — in which she described the doctor as “amazing.”

“My Olympians have all worked with Larry,” Tracy said. “He has protected them, taken care of them, worked with me and worked with their parents. He’s been amazing.”

Aly Raisman, a member of the US 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medal teams who was among Nassar’s victims, was among those who condemned Tracy’s appointment.

“USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past,” Raisman tweeted.

“This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment!”

Tracy had sought to push back against the criticism, insisting she was duped by Nassar and that she had not seen or heard of any hint of his crimes during her dealings with him at various training camps.

She had told a local news network on Thursday that she may not be able to take up her position following the outcry.

Early Friday, she issued a statement on Facebook saying she would resign after being told to quit by USA Gymnastics for attempting to contact Raisman over her criticism. She later issued a separate post saying she had retracted her resignation as she sought legal advice.

But in a later statement issued Friday to AFP, USA Gymnastics confirmed that Tracy had been shown the door.

“USA Gymnastics has asked Mary Lee Tracy to resign from the elite development coordinator role,” the statement said.

“We strongly believe in a culture that encourages our athletes and survivors to speak up and make their voices heard.