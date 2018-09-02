Raikkonen edges Vettel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONZA, Italy: Kimi Raikkonen smashed Formula One’s all-time fastest lap record as he outpaced team-mate Sebastian Vettel to grab pole position Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix.
Ferrari locked out the front row of the grid with a blitz of speed that left defending champion and current leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes third, despite twice beating the record set at Monza by Colombian Juan-Pablo Montoya, in a Williams, in 2004. Raikkonen’s record lap was clocked in one minute and 19.119 seconds at an average speed of 263.586 kph (163.785 mph).
MONZA, Italy: Kimi Raikkonen smashed Formula One’s all-time fastest lap record as he outpaced team-mate Sebastian Vettel to grab pole position Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix.
Ferrari locked out the front row of the grid with a blitz of speed that left defending champion and current leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes third, despite twice beating the record set at Monza by Colombian Juan-Pablo Montoya, in a Williams, in 2004. Raikkonen’s record lap was clocked in one minute and 19.119 seconds at an average speed of 263.586 kph (163.785 mph).
Comments