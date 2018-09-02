Raikkonen edges Vettel

MONZA, Italy: Kimi Raikkonen smashed Formula One’s all-time fastest lap record as he outpaced team-mate Sebastian Vettel to grab pole position Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari locked out the front row of the grid with a blitz of speed that left defending champion and current leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes third, despite twice beating the record set at Monza by Colombian Juan-Pablo Montoya, in a Williams, in 2004. Raikkonen’s record lap was clocked in one minute and 19.119 seconds at an average speed of 263.586 kph (163.785 mph).