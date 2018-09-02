Kamran sees liking, disliking in team selection

LAHORE: Out of favour Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal pointed out that the national team is selected on the basis of liking and disliking and the team management picks whoever is their favourite.

Kamran in a television interview said that coach and captain are responsible for selecting a team as they get what they demand, so they are making the team.

Kamran last played for Pakistan in 2017 against the West Indies as a specialist opening batsman for his performance in PSL 2016 but failed to deliver on his comeback.

He also said, “I didn’t hear any statement from the selectors yet, but statements come from them (Coach and Captain), as they recommend to selectors what they want,” he added.

Kamran further stated: “should I hit myself with a bat or burn my kit? that’s what left for me I guess, or should I do something different to get PCB’s attention.”

Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur earlier stated that Kamran Akmal is not a part of his plans as he is trying to build a team with young players.

“To be brutally honest I really don’t think Kamran fits into our plans going forward with a young team into the [upcoming] matches against the West Indies. There’s no doubt in my mind about his abilities as a very fine batsman and his form has been awesome in this PSL. He’s one of those guys who never say never and he played beautifully against Lahore and was truly outstanding, but then the same old question that comes to mind is where will Kamran field? Because Sarfraz Ahmed would keep wickets and he’s the Pakistan captain. To be fair to Kamran, he really scored a wonderful century but we got to be realistic as well,” Arthur had said.