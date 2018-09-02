Sun September 02, 2018
Sports

AB
Asher Butt
September 2, 2018

Share

Eight Nishan-e-Haider Cup races today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) is paying tributes to the martyred (Shaheed) army personnel of Pakistan by holding races in the name of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

There will be eight Nishan-e-Haider Cup races to pay respects to those who were bestowed upon with Nishan-e-Haider for their bravery be it Maj Shabbir Sharif, Maj Muhammad Akram, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Sawar Muhammad Hussain, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, Capt Muhammad Sarwar, Maj Tufail Muhammad or Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz. Apart from the sixth race which is in class VI and off a miles run, the others are of class VII but of different divisions and 900 metres distance each. The day will start with Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Cup of Division-V B horses and the field has 11 entries but two four years aged equines Al Ilan and Anmol One are favourites for the first two places while a year younger equine Baa Aytbar may come out as a surprise package.

The second in the line is the Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Cup in division 4-5. This race has the largest field of 18 horses and here too all the three equines are among the favourites list. For first two places all are expecting three years aged Neeli De Malika and the same aged Baa Murad as the winning combo respectively buy a year elder Push The Limits may push the favourites aside to take their place. Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Cup is listed third in the day’s run which is for Division-IV that has been shortlisted to 17. In this race the competition is between young and old and two genders, an equine, a thoroughbred and a pony. Rang-e-Hina, with age of four years faces competition from a six years old Noor-e-Sehar while four years old pony Manu Jutt poses challenge to both these females. The fourth race of the day is Sawar Muhammad Hussain Cup which is for Division-III horses and 15 of them are in the run. But majority of the pundits believe that the real fight is between four years old equine Helena, a thoroughbred horsy Sweet Sania and a same aged horsy Power or Dream. With the two former expected to take the first two places in sequence while the latter is believed to stage an upset. The fifth race is a competition of nine horses for the Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Cup. These division II horses have two three years aged an equine Black Secret and a pony Golra Pride in line for the first two places while a five years old Happiness Moment may come out of age. Sixth in the list is the Major Shabbir Sharif Cup which is for division 3-4 and of a 1000 metres distance with a dozen aspirants for the win. But 1000 the tilt is towards four years old equine Thrill N Chill for a win and at it footsteps may be seen a year younger equine Eris but Battle Front is an equine young enough to give them both a tough time.

The division I and II horses have been lined up for the seventh race for Maj Muhammad Akram Cup. This race has a field of seven best horses and from among those all the three three-year-old ponies have the competition and the belief is that Mitwa may be the winner with Baa Waqar taking the place while Alizeh’s Star might be the threatening their might. The final in the run is the Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Cup in division 5-C and with a field of 18 horses, the fight would be among a four years old equine New Pari and two five years old thoroughbred Crazy Cat Lady and Killing Eyes are the other two with the latter maybe surprising the top favourite.

