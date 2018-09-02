Fan clinches first Asiad TT title

JAKARTA: Table tennis world number one Fan Zhendong said he felt he had come of age as he clinched his first Asian Games singles title to seal a clean sweep for China on Saturday.

Fan, nicknamed “Little Fatty” owing to his build, pumped his fist in jubilation as he beat Chinese team-mate Lin Gaoyuan 11-8, 11-5, 15-17, 4-11, 11-8, 11-6 in Jakarta. Fan, who won silver at the last Asian Games in Incheon, said it was a “coming of age” gold medal — his first in singles at a major multi-sport event, and two years before the Tokyo Olympics.

“The chance of playing a multi-sport event is rare for us because it happens only every four years, just like the Olympics,” Fan, 21, told reporters. The women’s final was also gripping with Wang Manyu edging out former world number one Chen Meng to win her first major title.

Wang, 19, fought back from three-sets-to-one down to win 11-7, 5-11, 14-16, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in a marathon one hour and 18 minutes. China had also pocketed the men’s and women’s team gold while Wang Shuqin and Sun Yingsha clinched the mixed doubles title as they went home with all five gold medals. China have been the dominant force in table tennis since the sport was introduced in the Asian Games since Tokyo 1958, winning a medal at every edition.