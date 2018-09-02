Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England batsmen continue to struggle

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: India’s Mohammed Shami took two wickets in two balls either side of lunch before running out England captain Joe Root for 48 in the fourth Test at Southampton on Saturday.

England were 152 for five in their second innings at tea on the third day, a lead of 125 runs, with Ben Stokes 20 not out and Jos Buttler 22 not out. The match was still in the balance, however, with India not wanting to chase much more than 200 to win on a wearing pitch in their quest for a victory that would leave the five-match series level at 2-2 ahead of next week’s finale at The Oval.

Shami had Keaton Jennings (36) lbw with what became the last ball before lunch and the first ball of the second session saw him clean bowl Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck to leave England 92 for four. Root survived the hat-trick at the start of Shami’s next over. But, for the second time this series, he was run out when well well set after he failed to beat Shami’s direct hit from mid-on after being called through for a needless run by Stokes. England started Saturday’s play on six without loss.

They were then 21 runs behind, after Cheteshwar Pujara’s excellent 132 not out, his maiden Test century in England, had guided India to a first-innings total of 27, with recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali taking five for 63.

Alastair Cook (two not out), England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, and fellow left-handed opener Jennings (four not out) were both in need of runs.

But Cook fell for 12 when, drawn into a loose drive off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, he got an edge that second slip KL Rahul clung onto at the third attempt. England were now 24 for one and that was soon transformed into 33 for two. Ali, surprisingly promoted to number three instead of Root, became the latest victim of Ishant Sharma’s excellent bowling to left-handed batsmen from around the wicket when an edged drive was superbly caught low down by Rahul.

A third umpire review confirmed that Rahul had taken his latest impressive slip catch this series, with the recalled Ali — who had made a valuable 40 in England’s first-innings 246 — out for nine. Root came in next and was soon square-driving Bumrah for a stylish four.

England 1st Innings 246 (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46)

India 1st Innings 273 (C Pujara 132 no; M Ali 5-63, S Broad 3-63)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 6-0)

A. Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12

K. Jennings lbw b Shami 36

M. Ali c Rahul b Sharma 9

J. Root run out (Shami) 48

J. Bairstow b Shami 0

B. Stokes not out 20

J. Buttler not out 22

Extras (b4, lb1) 5

Total (5 wkts, 58 overs, 253 mins) 152

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Cook), 2-33 (Ali), 3-92 (Jennings), 4-92 (Bairstow), 5-122 (Root)

Bowling: Ashwin 21-4-46-0; Bumrah 14-2-35-1; Sharma 12-4-26-1; Shami 11-0-40-2;

Toss: England

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!