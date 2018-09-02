Asian Games medals table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Country G S B Total
China 129 89 65 283
Japan 72 54 74 200
Rep of Korea 48 56 68 172
Indonesia 31 24 43 98
Uzbekistan 21 24 25 70
Iran 19 19 22 60
Ch Taipei 17 19 31 67
India 15 24 30 69
Kazakhstan 15 17 43 75
DPR Korea 12 12 13 37
Bahrain 12 7 7 26
Thailand 11 16 46 73
HK, China 7 17 19 43
Malaysia 6 12 15 33
Qatar 6 4 3 13
Mongolia 5 9 11 25
Vietnam 4 16 18 38
Singapore 4 4 14 22
Philippines 4 2 15 21
UAE 3 6 5 14
Kuwait 3 1 2 6
Kyrgyzstan 2 6 12 20
Jordan 2 1 9 12
Cambodia 2 0 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 2 3 6
Macau, China 1 2 2 5
Iraq 1 2 0 3
Korea 1 1 2 4
Lebanon 1 1 2 4
Tajikistan 0 4 3 7
Lao PDR 0 2 3 5
Turkmenistan 0 1 2 3
Nepal 0 1 0 1
Pakistan 0 0 4 4
Afghanistan 0 0 2 2
Myanmar 0 0 2 2
Syria 0 0 1 1
Total 455 455 617 1527.
Country G S B Total
China 129 89 65 283
Japan 72 54 74 200
Rep of Korea 48 56 68 172
Indonesia 31 24 43 98
Uzbekistan 21 24 25 70
Iran 19 19 22 60
Ch Taipei 17 19 31 67
India 15 24 30 69
Kazakhstan 15 17 43 75
DPR Korea 12 12 13 37
Bahrain 12 7 7 26
Thailand 11 16 46 73
HK, China 7 17 19 43
Malaysia 6 12 15 33
Qatar 6 4 3 13
Mongolia 5 9 11 25
Vietnam 4 16 18 38
Singapore 4 4 14 22
Philippines 4 2 15 21
UAE 3 6 5 14
Kuwait 3 1 2 6
Kyrgyzstan 2 6 12 20
Jordan 2 1 9 12
Cambodia 2 0 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 2 3 6
Macau, China 1 2 2 5
Iraq 1 2 0 3
Korea 1 1 2 4
Lebanon 1 1 2 4
Tajikistan 0 4 3 7
Lao PDR 0 2 3 5
Turkmenistan 0 1 2 3
Nepal 0 1 0 1
Pakistan 0 0 4 4
Afghanistan 0 0 2 2
Myanmar 0 0 2 2
Syria 0 0 1 1
Total 455 455 617 1527.
Comments