China’s divers dominate in Asiad 3m event

JAKARTA: China’s divers secured their 12th successive one-two in the women’s three metre springboard on Saturday, giving them a clean sweep of gold and silver since they joined the Asian Games in 1974.

A tidy forward two-and-a-half somersaults and one twist sealed victory for Shi Tingmao, 27, who had already claimed gold in Jakarta in the synchronised three metre springboard.

Her winning score of 389.40 trumped that of rival and team-mate Wang Han, 27, who bagged the silver on 383.40 to add to her gold in the one metre springboard. “The gold medal is a really good birthday present,” Shi said after turning 27 on Friday. “This gives me more motivation to do a better job.” “Now the most important thing I can do is persist because I am not a young athlete,” added Shi.