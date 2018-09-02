SNGPL happily placed in Quaid Trophy clash

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were happily placed with 215 runs on day one of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 opening round match of pool A against Lahore Region Whites here at the LCCA ground on Saturday.

Asked to bat first by Lahore, SNGPL lost four of its wickets in 93 overs bowled during the day. Iftikhar Ahmed played with patience to get 69 in 112 balls while Waseem-ud-din made fruitful 56 off 153 balls. With Imran Butt’s 29 and M Rizwan 23 not out, SNGPL were in control of the day. Muhammad Irfan with two wickets was the main Lahore striker.

Scores: SNGPL (First innings): 215-4 in 93 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 69, Waseem-ud-din 56, Imran Butt 29, M Rizwan 23*, Asad Shafiq 22, M Irfan 2-78)

Lahore Region White

Toss: Lahore Region White

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob & M Sajid

Referee: Aziz-ur-Rehman

Scorer: Waris Bashir.