3 officials suspended

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has suspended the services of Assistant Director (Environment), Muhammad Ishfaq Noori, Forester Abdul Jalil and Forest Guard Nazim Shah for their poor performance and negligence in non-removal of grown wild bushes and grass in different areas of Islamabad.

The mayor on Friday visited different areas of Islamabad and took notice of poor performance of Environment Wing and not only suspended officers and officials but also called explanation of Director Environment, Irfan Niazi, Director Environment Ghezwan Shamshad and Deputy Director Akhtar Rasool as these officers have failed to deliver their professional responsibilities.

He said that only those employees will survive in MCI who will perform their duty with full devotion and responsibility.