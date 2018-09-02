Sun September 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Fawad’s remand extended for 10 more days

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday extended for 10 days physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Ashiana-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

NAB officials produced Fawad before the court and pleaded it for extension in his physical remand to carry out investigations.

The court after hearing the plea extended his physical remand. NAB officials had arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of an inquiry committee about the contract from senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded. The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs 70 million in advance as mobilization charges. The work was also in progress when the contract was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema also is on judicial remand in the same case after serving 90-day remand in NAB custody.

