Steps to be takenfor women’s safety: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the revolutionary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the fate of the country.

Women should play effective role in development and progress in the country, he said, adding the PTI government would take practical measures for the protection of the women.

Talking to MPA Uzma Kardar who called on him at CM’s Office, the chief minister said, “We will provide all possible resources for the empowerment of women. Effective planning will be made for jobs of women.”

Priority will be given on creating job opportunities for women living in the rural areas. He said the policies of PM Imran Khan would guarantee prosperity of Pakistan. He said the principles of transparency and merit would be followed to end corruption.

LG institutions: Dera Ghazi Khan Mayor Shahid Hameed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office here on Saturday. The mayor congratulated the chief minister on his election to the office of chief minister. The chief minister said local government (LG) institutions played a vital role in solution to the problems of the people at the lower level. He said, “We will empower the local government institutions.” He said new system of local government was the need of the hour and the government had started a speedy work for new local government institutions. He said the PTI government would take speedy measures to solve the problems of Dera Ghazi Khan and it would be brought on a par with the developed areas.