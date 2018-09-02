Protest demo against police

LAHORE : The family members and relatives of a woman, who was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws in Raiwind, staged a protest demonstration against the victim’s in-laws and police.

The protesters blocked Ferozepur Road and chanted slogans against police. The protest led to a massive traffic jam. The road remained blocked for more than one and a half hours.

The travellers had been stuck in long queues for more than two hours. The protesters dispersed after police assured them of action against the culprits of the crime.