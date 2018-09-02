Sun September 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Woman ‘burnt by husband’ dies

LAHORE : A woman expired in a hospital on Saturday, a few days after her in-laws set her on fire in the Raiwind area.

The victim was identified as Sonia. The woman was allegedly tortured badly and later set on fire by her husband Irfan and her in-laws a few days back. She was admitted to Mayo Hospital where she succumbed to her burns.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Funeral for four of family: Namaz-e-Janaza of a couple and their two children, who were found dead in their Johar Town house a day back, was offered in Bilal Masjid here on Saturday.

The victims’ family members, relatives and a large number of locals attended the funeral. Rizwan, his wife Sumaira and two sons Arsal and Abubakar had died of gas leakage.

Body found: The body of a former Wasa employee was found in an under-construction house near Fiazpur Interchange on Saturday.

The victim hailed from Nicolson Road, Qila Gujjar Singh. He had gone missing a few days back, upon which, the family brought the matter into the police notice.

On Saturday, police found his body in an under construction house near Faizpur Interchange. The body has been removed to morgue.

Girl injured as truck ploughs into house: A girl was injured when a truck ploughed into a house near Usman Chowk in the Badami Bagh area on Saturday.

The vehicle was passing through Data Nagar Bridge when its brakes failed and it crashed into the wall of a house. As a result, a girl, Mehak Shafiq, suffered injuries. Her condition was stated to be precarious.

The driver, who also had his leg fractured, was severely beaten up by the locals before they handed over him to police.

