Sun September 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Call to preserve nature, environment

LAHORE : Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Saturday said Islam has underlined the need of preserving nature and environment and emphasised it followers to abstain from leaving thoroughfares/roads unclean or without trees.

“This universe belongs to God. And what value we Muslims have given it,” Justice Isa said, adding that “Can anybody show me a single nullah clean anywhere in the country?”.

He was speaking on the topic of “climate change, conservation of water and environmental principles in Islam” at “the 1st Lahore High Court Environmental Conference” held at Dr. Javed Iqbal Auditorium of Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Justice Isa made a number of references from the Holy Quran and Sunnah to explain a close connection between nature and human beings, saying that Islam strongly emphasis over preservation of nature. He said earth temperature is increasing due to climate change, posing a great threat to the environment.

“The earth temperature has increased from 2 degrees Celsius to 3 C and if it continued the same way, it would be a looming threat to human life as well,” said Justice Isa. He said he had personally observed that how climate change had proved a disastrous for Pakistan and how fast the glaciers had been melting down in Northern Areas of the country.

“Insects, trees, pigeons, camels and horses are very important. And we know that how a spider built a net outside the cave where our Holy Prophet (PBUH) stayed during his migration to Madina to save himself from the enemies. That tiny inspect provided a great service,” said the senior judge while philosophically arguing on the preservation of nature and environment.

He said human being is representative of God on the earth, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is ‘Rahmat-ulil-Aalmeen,” (blessing for the worlds)—which also indicates very close connection of nature with human beings. Islam clearly orders its followers not to waste water, he said. Justice Isa also made a presentation on climate change, presenting the facts of a German research, which claimed that there would be more plastic in water rather than fishes. The use of plastic is the major reason of environmental pollution, he said. He showed many nullahs filled with plastic bottles. The judge said that it was very unfortunate that entire Indus water was falling into the Sea and no system was placed to save it so far.

“Pakistan is a very beautiful country but we are not caring for it,” said Justice Isa. Karachi has faced the worst water crisis and the adjoining sea has turned into a threat to fish and other animals. He urged every citizen to play his role in protection of the environment.

