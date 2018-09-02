Speed monitoring radars placed for e-challans

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency have jointly displayed speed limit messages on 10 main roads of Lahore.

PSCA is displaying the speed-limit messages on its video messaging service screens installed throughout the metropolis.

The PSCA chief operating officer said that the speed monitoring radars had been placed all over the city on main roads and, in the next step to regulate traffic, e-challans will be issued for speeding and other traffic violations. The challans will be dispatched to the house addresses of the traffic violators, he added.

The speed-limit messages have been displayed on Canal Road, The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Molana Shoukat Ali Road, Main Boulevard, Peco Road, Raiwind Road and Defense Road to begin with since frequent accidents are reported on them. The heavy and light traffic vehicles speed limit sanctioned on Canal Road is 50kph and 70kph, respectively, whereas on the rest of the roads, it's 40kph and 60kph, respectively. PSCA has urged all the citizens to observe and abide by the speed limit and other all traffic rules, making it a safe driving experience for all.

Two bodies found in separate areas: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Civil Lines police area on Saturday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. They said he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man was found dead in the jurisdiction of Hunjarwal police. Locals spotted the body informed police. Apparently, there were no marks of bruises on the body, police said. Both bodies have been removed to morgue.

Man shot dead: A 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders in the Batapur police area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Haji Khawar of New Jallo Morr Housing Scheme. It was suspected that the victim’s wife with the abetment of her paramour might have murdered her husband. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Muharram security: The DIG Operations said the arrangements have been completed to maintain peace in Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that search operations would be started from the first of Muharram in the limits of all police stations. He said that all Razakars would undergo firearms training at police lines after verification. Sensitive majalis and processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he added.

Youth dies in accident: A youth was killed by a speeding van in the Bhatti Gate area on Saturday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a rashly-driven van hit and killed him. Police have removed the body to morgue.