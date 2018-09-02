Sun September 02, 2018
World

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Two US citizens hurt in Dutch knife attack

AMSTERDAM: Two people who were seriously injured in a knife attack at Amsterdam's Central Station are US citizens, the US ambassador said Saturday, as Dutch police probed a possible terror link.

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens and have been in touch with them and their families," Pete Hoekstra said in a statement.

Panic broke out at the Dutch capital´s main station shortly after midday Friday when the knive-wielding man stabbed two bystanders before he was shot and wounded by police. Police later identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Afghan man with a German residency permit.

He is being questioned in hospital under police guard and Dutch authorities said they were in close contact with their German counterparts for more details about his background. A preliminary investigation revealed that the assailant did not know his victims and that he did not specifically target them, the police spokesman said, suggesting a random attack.

An Amsterdam police spokesman, Frans Zuiderhoek, told AFP late Friday "we are seriously taking into account that there was a terrorist motive."

Another police spokesman, Rob van der Veen, said Saturday that "the police investigation is in full swing and we are looking at all angles". Further details of the two Americans injured were not immediately known, although one was reported to be a young man.

Hoekstra said the US is ready to "assist as appropriate, with our main priority as always being the safety and well-being of US citizens in the country".

The attack comes a day after an announcement by Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders that he was cancelling moves to stage a blasphemous drawing competition, a plan that had angered Muslim world.

Witnesses described scenes of panic on Friday as gunshots rang out and thousands of commuters and tourists were evacuated from the rail terminus shortly after midday. "The two people are very badly injured, and they were brought to the hospital," said Van der Veen. Police on Saturday said they are in a satisfactory condition.

Police declined to comment when asked whether there was a possible link between Friday´s attack and the drawing competition.

One witness said he saw a young man "stumble" into his flower shop at the station with a bleeding wound to his hand.

"Shortly afterwards I heard some shots and I know something has gone badly wrong," Richard Snelders told the ANP news agency. A while later he saw another man lying on the ground nearby, he said. "The first thing that comes up in your mind is that it´s a terror attack. After all, you are at Amsterdam Central Station. There was a lot of panic," Snelders said.

