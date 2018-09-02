Bosnian police intercept 50 migrants on cargo train

ZVORNIK, Bosnia: Bosnian police stopped about 50 migrants from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan trying to cross from Serbia in a cargo train overnight on Friday as authorities step up patrols of the border.

Bosnia had not been on the well-trodden migrant route through the Balkans to European Union nations until earlier this year when arrivals jumped.

About 11,000 people from Asia and North Africa have been registered as arriving so far this year. Still recovering from a devastating war in the 1990s, Bosnia was bypassed in 2015 and 2016 when more than a million migrants and refugees passed through the Balkans. But as borders have closed elsewhere, Bosnia has become a new transit route.

"Migrants are crossing the River Drina (the border between Serbia and Bosnia). They pay between 250 and 300 euros to smugglers to take them over the Drina," said a police source who asked not to be named.

The cargo train carrying coal was stopped near the Bosnian border town of Zvornik on the banks of the River Drina. As the train was brought to a halt, some of the migrants on-board jumped out and started running, some back to Serbia, said a Reuters photographer who witnessed the operation.