Sun September 02, 2018
Sports

C
cricinfo
September 2, 2018

England to play a Test in St Lucia for first time

LONDON: England will play their first Test match in St Lucia as part of a two-month tour of the Caribbean early next year.

The other two venues for the three-match Test series, which is the first part of the trip, are Barbados and Antigua.

England’s previous Test series in the Caribbean finished 1-1 after West Indies levelled the series in Barbados following England’s win in Grenada.

A five-match One-Day series will follow with matches in Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia before the tour wraps up with three T20s which also includes a match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

England arrive in Barbados on January 11 and have one four-day tour match pencilled in ahead of the opening Test on January 23.

A tour by England remains very important for the West Indies board because of the number of travelling supporters they are likely to bring. This is the first time all three formats have been played on the same tour since 2009.

Itinerary: Jan 23-27: 1st Test, Barbados

Jan 31-Feb 4: 2nd Test, Antigua

Feb 9-13: 3rd Test, St Lucia

Feb 20: 1st ODI, Barbados

Feb 22: 2nd ODI, Barbados

Feb 25: 3rd ODI, Grenada

Feb 27: 4th ODI, Grenada

Mar 2: 5th ODI, St Lucia

Mar 5: 1st T20I, St Lucia

Mar 8: 2nd T20I, St Kitts

Mar 10: 3rd T20I, St Kitts.

