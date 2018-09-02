Sun September 02, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 2, 2018

Rohail hits century on first-class debut

ISLAMABAD: Debutant Rohail Nazir (130) stole the show for Islamabad on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at the Diamond Club Ground here Saturday.

The 18-year-old Rohail, who is set to be named Pakistan Under-19 captain for the Asia Cup, took the crease when Islamabad were four down for just 7 runs.

He helped the home team to 295-8 just minutes before the draw of stumps on the opening day.

The talented teenager smashed 15 fours and a six in his 196-ball stay at the wicket to help his team not only recover from a disastrous start but also reach a competitive total against a strong HBL team that includes players such as Umar Gul and Imad Butt.

Together with Sarmad Bhatti (52), Rohail added 103 runs for the fifth wicket and another 93 for the sixth wicket with captain Zohaib Ahmad (45).

The confident Rohail never looked like he was playing his maiden first class match. He totally nullified Umar Gul’s early aggression and then turned the match in Islamabad’s favour with an exceptional display of patience and stroke-play.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 295-8 in 80 overs (Rohail Nazir 130, Sarmad Bhatti 52, Shahzad Azam 50 not out, Zohaib Ahmad 45; Umar Gul 3-34, Abdul Rehman 2-78).

