Reduction in POL prices lauded

Islamabad : Sheikh Amir Waheed President, Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry have lauded the government’s decision to slash high speed diesel price by Rs.6.37 and petrol by Rs.2.41 per litre as it would provide some relief to people and reduce cost of doing business to some extent. However, they stressed that government should have reduced high taxes and levies on POL products to give decent relief to the common man and to the business sector.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the government was currently charging 22 per cent GST on HSD, 9.5 per cent on petrol and 6 per cent on kerosene. He said the government was also charging levy of Rs8 per litre on HSD, Rs10 on petrol and Rs6 on kerosene due to which the prices of these products were still very high in Pakistan.

ICCI president was of the view that by levying heavy taxes, the government has made POL products a source of revenue, but this practice was costing the business community and the general public dearly. He emphasised that instead of making POL products revenue generating commodities, government should cut taxes and levy on these products and bring drastic reforms in the taxation to improve revenue generation.