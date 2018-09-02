People are talking about

Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife
Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Islamabad

September 2, 2018

— the vintage sports car that has ‘disappeared’ from Mohenjodaro and the need to find out where it is as it’s a very valuable asset that belongs to Pakistan. People say the 94 year old car was removed from the sites museum on the pretext of repairs and its whereabouts are unknown though two years have gone by. They say an inquiry should be ordered to determine who was responsible and the car should be recovered and returned to the museum.

— the fact that about 55 billion plastic bags were used in Pakistan last year and their use is increasing by 15 per cent every year. People say that while we should restrict ourselves from using them both in terms of social responsibility and as an environmentally conscious nation, the government needs to ban their production - which admittedly will be a tough undertaking but will eventually benefit the country by saving money spent in cleaning up the hazardous mess they create.

— the news item that Pakistan International Airlines has been ranked at 70th spot in the 5th annual airline rankings published by a company which helps compensate for the delays and cancellations in flights. People say it is a shame that an airline which was rated among the top ten in the world should have fallen so low because of political interference in its management and hopefully this will be rectified by the ‘Naya Pakistan’ government and resume its former ranking.

— the strange fact that all well to do persons who are sent to jail fall ill and have to be shifted to hospital where expensive tests are carried out to determine their health and no evidence of anything wrong is found. People say their illness probably comes from deprivation of their luxurious lifestyles and it should make them think of the thousands of prisoners who languish in jails without proper amenities because successive governments failed to better their conditions.

— the idiom, ‘Grapes are sour when they can’t be had,’ which applies to all the political entities who lost in the recent election and means unfair criticism that comes from someone who is disappointed about not getting something. People say losers should accept the results gracefully and not go on carping about how they were cheated out of their rightful place as no one is irreplaceable and it’s about time dynastic politics were discarded.

— the manner in which the issue of using a helicopter by the PM has been discussed and ridiculed all because the facts about the expenditure incurred in the process are not known by the average citizen, including the information minister. People say all that had to be done was to get an expert to give details and the whole affair would have died a natural death but now it has become a subject of jokes and innuendoes for everyone.

— The fact that Pakistan has been chosen as the focus country for the 13th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival that is held in the US, which means that a bulk of the films screened at the festival will be from this country. For us this is a proud moment indeed, especially as the ‘dead’ industry is slowly coming back to life and has produced some noteworthy films in the short span of a few years and to keep up the pace we should support the industry. — I.H.

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!