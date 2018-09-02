Health dept seeks CHK medical store staffers’ list

karachi: The Sindh Health Department has directed the medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) to submit a detailed report on employees working in medical and general store of the health facility.

The health department instructed the MS to ensure compliance with Supreme Court orders in letter and spirit.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed during his visit to the CHK last month urged the hospital administration to remove the own pay-scale cadre or non-cadre officials from their posts on an immediate basis. Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Toufiq told PPI that the list of employees working in the medical and general store would be compiled next week and submitted to the health department soon. — PPI

News Desk adds: On Friday, the newly-appointed Sindh health minister, Dr Azra Afzal Pechuho, had visited the CHK and hinted at appointing medical superintendants and heads of medical institutions from the private sector, saying an online test is being introduced so that competent persons could be appointed to lead the tertiary-care hospitals, medical institutions and the “so-called” vertical programs.

“We are going to review the policy of appointing senior officials who are about to retire as medical superintendants, and they plunder so much money that after retirement, they establish their own hospitals,” Dr Pechuho said while giving an exclusive interview to The News at her office.

Medical superintendants and heads of institutions would “now be appointed after an online test and interview, based on their qualifications and they can also be from private sector.”

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) was preparing an online test for aspiring candidates who wished to head tertiary-care hospitals in Karachi and the rest of Sindh, medical institutions and the so-called vertical programs, she said and added that doctors and experts from the private sector would be encouraged to come forward and help improve the quality of healthcare at public sector hospitals. The health minister vowed to appoint district health officers (DHOs) on merit after an online test and an interview, saying officers had started approaching her for appointing them as DHOs, but she had made it clear that she did not know anybody in the health department so all the appointments would be made on the basis of expertise and qualifications. Responding to a question regarding the out-patient department (OPD) timings at the public hospitals, she agreed that doctors, including professors and consultants, should see patients at least for eight hours at public hospitals and then they might do their private practice.