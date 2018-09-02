Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two jailed MPAs to attend PA session to vote for president

The secretary of the Sindh Assembly has issued production orders for two imprisoned MPAs to enable them to cast their votes in the upcoming election for president to be held on September 4.

The production orders for Sharjeel Inam Memon of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and Javed Hanif of the opposition Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan were issued on Saturday.

Both MPAs are in jail facing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Memon is facing cases regarding misappropriation of funds during his stint as the Sindh information minister, while Hanif is facing case regarding his time as the chairman of the Karachi Port Trust.

On Saturday, Memon was sent back to Central Prison from a private hospital, where he was under treatment, after the Chief Justice of Pakistan made a surprise early morning visit and reportedly recovered liquor bottles from Memon’s hospital room.

Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Umer Farooq sent a letter to the home secretary, inspector general of police and superintendent of the Central Prison for the two MPAs’ production on Tuesday.

The letter stated that as per the powers resting with the provincial assembly speaker under the relevant rules, he has summoned Memon and Hanif to attend the current session of the provincial assembly, which will commence on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.

“It is, therefore, requested to please ensure the production of Mr Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA, and Mr Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan, MPA, in the said current session till prorogation,” it stated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!