Two jailed MPAs to attend PA session to vote for president

The secretary of the Sindh Assembly has issued production orders for two imprisoned MPAs to enable them to cast their votes in the upcoming election for president to be held on September 4.

The production orders for Sharjeel Inam Memon of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and Javed Hanif of the opposition Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan were issued on Saturday.

Both MPAs are in jail facing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Memon is facing cases regarding misappropriation of funds during his stint as the Sindh information minister, while Hanif is facing case regarding his time as the chairman of the Karachi Port Trust.

On Saturday, Memon was sent back to Central Prison from a private hospital, where he was under treatment, after the Chief Justice of Pakistan made a surprise early morning visit and reportedly recovered liquor bottles from Memon’s hospital room.

Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Umer Farooq sent a letter to the home secretary, inspector general of police and superintendent of the Central Prison for the two MPAs’ production on Tuesday.

The letter stated that as per the powers resting with the provincial assembly speaker under the relevant rules, he has summoned Memon and Hanif to attend the current session of the provincial assembly, which will commence on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.

“It is, therefore, requested to please ensure the production of Mr Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA, and Mr Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan, MPA, in the said current session till prorogation,” it stated.