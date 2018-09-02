Sindh govt pledges to cover treatment cost of electrocuted boys

The Sindh government has pledged to provide assistance and cover the treatment costs of the two boys who lost their arms in the recent tragic electrocution accidents in the city.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said this on Saturday as he visited the Burns Wards of the Civil Hospital Karachi to inquire about Umer and Haris, who are being treated there.

Ghani said because of the sheer carelessness of K-Electric, both the minors have been disabled for life.

Holding K-Electric responsible for the accident involving Umer, the minister said action was being taken against the utility.

The management of K-Electric is under strict obligation to improve its system in the entire city to avoid similar tragedies in future, he said.

Ghani added it was the Sindh government’s obligation to take care of the wounded children and that the doctors had been directed to provide the best treatment facilities to them.

The Sindh government has been providing all due facilities and assistance to the Burns’ Ward for providing best treatment to the people admitted there, he said, adding it would always be available for any further support if it was required.

“The doctors have been instructed that whether it is Umer or Haris, they should continue doing their best to provide treatment to people coming here after such accidents,” said Ghani.

Umer’s family briefed the provincial minister on the details of the tragic incident that led to the amputation of his arms. They also held the K-Electric responsible for the incident.

Ghani assured the aggrieved family that all the legal formalities would be fulfilled in order to get justice, while the family members seeking due legal remedy would also be provided assistance.

The two minor boys lost both their arms after they were electrocuted in different accidents in a span of 10 days in August.

Umer, 8, was brought to the CHK on August 24. According to his father, Umer had been sent to buy something from a corner store in Ahsanabad, where they live, but he had accidently touched a live wire. After feeling the electric shock, he had tried to use his other hand to free himself but both the arms were badly burnt.

On August 14, nine-year-old seminary student Haris had accidentally touched high-tension electricity wires on the roof of his madrasa in Mominabad, Orangi Town while chasing a chicken. His arms were also badly burnt and doctors had to amputate.