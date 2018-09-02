Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC refers encroachment on housing society amenity land matter to NAB

The Supreme Court on Saturday referred the matter of encroachment on the amenity land of a 48-acre housing society in Gulshan-e-Maymar to the National Accountability Bureau for further action.

The court made the decision in light of the inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency that recommended action against officials of the housing society.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a petition application seeking action against the illegal encroachment on a public park in Al-Habib Cooperative Housing Society in KDA Scheme 33.

The court was informed by affected residents from the society that a former secretary of the society, Athar Alam, and his relative had allegedly encroached upon the park land, converted it into residential plots and sold them. They submitted that their plots were allotted to other persons and they were given alternate plots carved out of the amenity land.

Over a dozen people, including women, turned up and informed the bench that Alam, along with other office-bearers of the society, had encroached upon the park, illegally converted it into residential plots in 2011 and sold them to members of the public. They further contended that Alam and others had also built warehouses on the amenity plot.

The administrator of the society submitted that the amenity plot was encroached upon and unlawfully converted into residential plots. The court at a previous hearing had ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

On Saturday, the FIA also submitted a report with regard to encroachment on the housing society’s land and recommended action against the former officials of the housing society and others.

After perusing the FIA report, the court referred the inquiry report to NAB and directed it to proceed with the matter in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!