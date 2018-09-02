Buddhist monk held over sexual abuse at Indian meditation school

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested a senior Buddhist monk accused of sexually abusing 15 boys at a meditation centre he ran in a holy city, officials said on Saturday.

Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy was detained in the Unesco heritage town of Bodh Gaya, which attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims every year, after boys complained that they had been beaten, abused and forced to dance naked, police said.

The scandal is the latest to hit the Buddhist establishment after the former head of China’s government-run Buddhist association was removed this week as abbot of a Beijing temple following a sexual assault investigation. A senior police officer at Bodh Gaya told AFP there are "serious al­legations" against Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy who took boys aged between six and 12 from impoverished families in India’s remote northeast.