Early practice makes perfect as Rose takes Boston lead

NORTON, Massachusetts: England’s Justin Rose has set himself the target of FedEx Cup glory after muscling his way to a one-stroke lead on day one of the Dell Technologies Championship near Boston here Friday.

Rose brilliantly bounced back from missing the cut in last week’s opening event of the play-off series with a bogey-free six-under-par 65 on the TPC Boston course.

The current world number four ended his round just clear of Scotland’s Russell Knox and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, with the duo signing for five-under-par 66s.

Rose’s score is his lowest PGA Tour first round in 19 months.

The Bahamas-based Englishman notched birdies on three of his closing four holes to vault up the leaderboard.

“I was very aware that the course was playing trickier than usual so I arrived at the course well before my tee time and just hit some chips and putts, trying to get a feel for the golf course, feel for the greens,” he said.