BD batsman Sabbir faces six-month ban

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket authorities on Saturday proposed banning batsman Sabbir Rahman from international cricket for six months for multiple disciplinary breaches, an official said.

The announcement comes as the batsman, who was recently axed from the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup this month, completed a six-month ban from domestic cricket in June for assaulting a fan during a match.

“We have recommended (a) six-month suspension for Sabbir from international cricket,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Ismail Haider told reporters after a disciplinary hearing in Dhaka.

“We will now send the recommendation to our president. Subject to his approval, the ban will be effective from tomorrow (September 2),” he said.

Haider said the authorities proposed a ban because of Sabbir’s “overall behaviour” after the board received several allegations against him.

The recently concluded domestic ban against the 26-year-old player saw him stripped of his national contract and fined two million taka (around $24,000) for the offence in December last year.