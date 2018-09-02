Kamran blames Sarfraz, Arthur for non-selection

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Out of favour wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal on Saturday said that the national team is selected on the basis of likes and dislikes and the team management picks whoever is their favourite.

In a TV interview, Kamran claimed that the coach and captain are the ones who call the shots in team selection.

Kamran last played for Pakistan in 2017 against the West Indies as a specialist opening batsman, but failed to deliver on his comeback.

“I didn’t hear any statement from the selectors yet, but statements come from them (coach and captain), as they recommend to selectors what they want,” he said.

“Should I hit myself with a bat or burn my kit? or should I do something different to get PCB’s attention?” he added.

Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur had said earlier this year that Kamran is not a part of his plans as he is trying to build a team with young players.

“To be brutally honest, I really don’t think Kamran fits into our plans going forward with a young team. There’s no doubt in my mind about his abilities as a very fine batsman... but then the same old question that comes to mind is where will Kamran field? Because Sarfraz would keep wickets and he’s the Pakistan captain,” Arthur had said.