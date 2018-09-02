Zohaib takes lead in SGA Golf Classic

KARACHI: DHA’s Zohaib Asif on Saturday took a four-shot lead in inaugural edition of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Classic Golf Tournament here at the Airmen Golf Club on Friday.

Zohaib shot one-over par 73 in the opening round of the championship to place himself in a perfect position to take a shot at the title.

Placed four shots off the pace were the trio of Junaid Irfan, Sajid Khan and Inamullah who carded identical scores of 77 in the opening round.

In the seniors’ category, Omar Farooque was leading with a gross score of 79. Placed behind him was Asad I.A Khan with a score of 84. He was followed by Ahmed Jameel Siddiqui (84) and Omar Bangash (86).

The three-day tournament is the latest addition to the growing SGA calendar and has attracted almost 150 players.

The two-day amateurs event is featuring a total of 70 players. The seniors event is being contested by 30 players.

The SGA, easily the most active provincial association, already hosts the Sindh Open, Sindh Amateurs, SGA Cup, Sindh Juniors and Sindh Ladies tournaments on an annual basis.