Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zohaib takes lead in SGA Golf Classic

KARACHI: DHA’s Zohaib Asif on Saturday took a four-shot lead in inaugural edition of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Classic Golf Tournament here at the Airmen Golf Club on Friday.

Zohaib shot one-over par 73 in the opening round of the championship to place himself in a perfect position to take a shot at the title.

Placed four shots off the pace were the trio of Junaid Irfan, Sajid Khan and Inamullah who carded identical scores of 77 in the opening round.

In the seniors’ category, Omar Farooque was leading with a gross score of 79. Placed behind him was Asad I.A Khan with a score of 84. He was followed by Ahmed Jameel Siddiqui (84) and Omar Bangash (86).

The three-day tournament is the latest addition to the growing SGA calendar and has attracted almost 150 players.

The two-day amateurs event is featuring a total of 70 players. The seniors event is being contested by 30 players.

The SGA, easily the most active provincial association, already hosts the Sindh Open, Sindh Amateurs, SGA Cup, Sindh Juniors and Sindh Ladies tournaments on an annual basis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!