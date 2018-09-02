Nadal reaches US Open last 16 with epic triumph

NEW YORK: World number one and defending champion Rafael Nadal came back from a set and break down to defeat Karen Khachanov 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) and reach the US Open fourth round on Friday.

Victory for the 32-year-old Nadal put him into the last 16 in New York for the 10th time and on course to add to his 2010, 2013 and 2017 titles.

However, 2009 champion and third seed Juan Martin del Potro, his potential semi-final opponent, also made the last 16 with a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over Fernando Verdasco.

Top-seeded Nadal triumphed over Khachanov after an epic 4 hour 23 minute struggle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the 22-year-old Russian had his chances.

He served for a two sets to love lead in the 10th game of the second set and had set point in the fourth-set tiebreaker.

Nadal, seeking an 18th major, will face Georgia’s world number 37 Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the quarter-finals.

Basilashvili reached the last-16 of a Slam for the first time by seeing off Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Khachanov, 22, and bidding to make the last 16 of a Slam for the third time this year, took the opener before Nadal needed strapping applied to support his right knee in the changeover.

The top seed was quickly down 3-1 in the second set before battling back to 4-4.

Khachanov cracked when serving for a two-set lead in the 10th game.

Nadal took advantage with a love service hold and a break to level the contest just moments after the roof was closed.

A thrilling tiebreak settled the third set with Nadal clinching it after a lung-busting 39-shot rally on a fifth set point.

But the drama wasn’t over as Nadal was broken in the 10th game of the fourth set as he served for the match.

He then had to save a set point in the 12th game before cruising through the tiebreaker to claim his 25th win against just one loss since mid-May.

Del Potro is into the last 16 for the sixth time after seeing off Verdasco, the man who ended Andy Murray’s Grand Slam return in the previous round.

The giant Argentine will next face Croatian 20th seed Borna Coric who made the last 16 of a Slam for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who was runner-up to Nadal last year, outlasted Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 as the roof on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was closed for the first time.

The fifth seed, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, next faces ninth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, who made the last 16 for the fourth time in five years with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

John Isner, the last American man standing, fired 34 aces, 85 winners and saved the three break points he faced in beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

He will face Milos Raonic who put out 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile Serena Williams turned her 30th career meeting with her sister Venus into a one-woman showcase, reaching the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The most dramatic moment of the contest came when Serena rolled her right ankle in the second game. She took a medical timeout at the next changeover to have more tape added the bandage she was already wearing under her sock.

There was no sign she was affected as she romped through seven straight games.

Serena will try to take the next step when she takes on Kaia Kanepi for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Estonian, who toppled world number one Simona Halep in the first round, defeated Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Defending champion Sloane Stephens, at No 3 the highest seed left in the draw after the exits of Halep and world number two Caroline Wozniacki, booked her fourth-round berth with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Stephens will face 15th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens for a place in the quarters after Mertens beat Czech Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina beat China’s Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

Eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) victory over 19-year-old American Sofia Kenin.

Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, rallied from a break down in the second set to secure the victory and set up a meeting with 22-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Barty is through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova, the Czech who toppled two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the second round.