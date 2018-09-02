Shami strikes as England eke out runs in fourth Test

SOUTHAMPTON: India’s Mohammed Shami took two wickets in two balls either side of lunch before running out England captain Joe Root for 48 in the fourth Test here on Saturday.

England were 152 for five in their second innings at tea on the third day, a lead of 125 runs, with Ben Stokes 20 not out and Jos Buttler 22 not out.

The match was still in the balance, however, with India not wanting to chase much more than 200 to win on a wearing pitch in their quest for a victory that would leave the five-match series level at 2-2 ahead of next week’s finale at The Oval.

Shami had Keaton Jennings (36) lbw with what became the last ball before lunch and the first ball of the second session saw him clean bowl Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck to leave England 92 for four.

Root survived the hat-trick at the start of Shami’s next over.

But, for the second time this series, he was run out when well set after failing to beat Shami’s direct hit from mid-on.

They were then 21 runs behind, after Cheteshwar Pujara’s excellent 132 not out, his maiden Test century in England, had guided India to a first-innings total of 273, with recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali taking five for 63.

Alastair Cook (two not out), England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, and fellow left-handed opener Jennings (four not out) were both in need of runs.

But Cook fell for 12 when, drawn into a loose drive off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, he got an edge that second slip KL Rahul clung onto at the third attempt.

England were now 24 for one and that was soon transformed into 33 for two.

Ali, surprisingly promoted to number three instead of Root, became the latest victim of Ishant Sharma’s excellent bowling to left-handed batsmen from around the wicket when an edged drive was superbly caught low down by Rahul.

A third umpire review confirmed that Rahul had taken his latest impressive slip catch this series, with the recalled Ali — who had made a valuable 40 in England’s first-innings 246 — out for nine.

Root came in next and was soon square-driving Bumrah for a stylish four.

It had looked as if Jennings, under pressure for his England place after a first-innings nought, would bat through the morning until Shami, from round the wicket, had him lbw.

His dismissal was made worse by the fact England wasted a review when Jennings was clearly out.

England decided to play Bairstow as a specialist batsman even though he was nursing a broken finger suffered during India’s 203-run win in the third Test at Trent Bridge last week that meant he could not keep wicket.

It was a move that did not pay off, with Bairstow suffering a second nought in three innings when he extravagantly tried to drive a Shami inswinger off the first ball he faced.

Stokes again showed plenty of determination with the bat either side of the run out of Root, although the England skipper’s lack of a dive did not help him beat Shami’s throw. Root faced 88 balls, including six fours.

Score Board

England won toss

England 1st Innings 246 all out (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46)

India 1st Innings

S Dhawan c Buttler b Broad 23

K Rahul lbw b Broad 19

C Pujara not out 132

*V Kohli c Cook b Curran 46

A Rahane lbw b Stokes 11

†R Pant lbw b Ali 0

H H Pandya c Root b Ali 4

R Ashwin b Ali 1

Mohammed Shami b Ali 0

I Sharma c Cook b Ali 14

J J Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6

Extras (b 9, lb 1, nb 3, w 4) 17

Total (all out, 84.5 overs) 273

Fall: 1-37, 2-50, 3-142, 4-161, 5-181, 6-189, 7-195, 8-195, 9-227, 10-273

Bowling: Anderson 18-2-50-0; Broad 18.5-5-63-3 (w 1); Curran 16-4-41-1 (w 3); Jennings 2-0-4-0; Rashid 7-0-19-0; Ali 16-1-63-5; Stokes 7-1-23-1 (nb 3)

England 2nd Innings

A Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12

K Jennings lbw b Shami 36

M Ali c Rahul b Sharma 9

*J Root run out 48

J Bairstow b Shami 0

B Stokes not out 20

†J Buttler not out 22

Extras (b4, lb1) 5

Total (5 wickets, 58 overs) 152

To bat: S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122

Bowling: Ashwin 21-4-46-0; Bumrah 14-2-35-1; Sharma 12-4-26-1; Shami 11-0-40-2

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Bruce Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)