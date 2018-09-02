Living in a utopia

Pakistanis and their government have always lived in a state of denial. We live in a utopia and strongly believe that if the looted money were to come back to the country, Pakistan’s would be able to overcome its financial problems. There would be no further economic issues whatsoever. But this is not the reality and we should stop living under this false perception which says that all will be well once the looted money is recovered. The point is that if we really want to become self-sufficient, we have to take bold decisions. We have to tax the small percent of the rich who are getting richer. We have to make them pay direct taxes.We also need to focus on training skilled labourers to tackle the problem of massive unemployment. We have to take effective steps to control population growth. There is no shortcut for Pakistan’s progress. We have to take steps in the right direction to ensure that the country is on the path to prosperity.

Imran Sheikh ( Lahore )