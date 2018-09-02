Green Pakistan

The Ministry of Climate Change will launch a large-scale afforestation campaign today (Sept 2). The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and the government to collectively plant trees and increase forest cover. The focus would be to plant the species that best suit the area and weather conditions. It merits a mention that the monitoring of plants is equally important. Also, there is a need to sensitise the youth and other members of society about the importance of trees in maintaining clean environment. The tree plantation is necessary to counter the negative impacts of climate change.

Local forests are unique and provide timbre and fuel wood. It also provide environmental and ecological services such as water regulation, soil fertility regulation and habitat for biodiversity. Plantation is not only necessary for the provision of ecosystem services but also as a mitigation and adaptation measures to counter the negative impacts of climate change. It is also important to increase the survival rate of plants through protection and care. Also, clean and green environment will help enhance agriculture output and boost the livestock production in the country.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )