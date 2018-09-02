Price drop

The government has announced to reduce petroleum product prices by as much as six rupees a litre. People who were burdened by the high prices of petrol have taken a sigh of relief. On recommendations of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved these changes in the prices of petroleum products. Prices of diesel and petrol were slashed by Rs6.37 and Rs2.41 a litre respectively.

The increasing prices of essential goods have hit people hard. Low-income families are most affected. It is hoped that the government will take notice of the exorbitant prices of other commodities as well and come up with a way to bring these prices down to an affordable range.

Humera Umer ( Kech )