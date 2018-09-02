Price drop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has announced to reduce petroleum product prices by as much as six rupees a litre. People who were burdened by the high prices of petrol have taken a sigh of relief. On recommendations of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved these changes in the prices of petroleum products. Prices of diesel and petrol were slashed by Rs6.37 and Rs2.41 a litre respectively.
The increasing prices of essential goods have hit people hard. Low-income families are most affected. It is hoped that the government will take notice of the exorbitant prices of other commodities as well and come up with a way to bring these prices down to an affordable range.
Humera Umer ( Kech )
