Speed limit

Speeding is quite dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers. Crossing the road can be quite difficult, and for the elderly, on busy roads, it is next to impossible.

The higher authorities must construct speed breakers and pedestrian bridges on all busy roads of Karachi, so that everyone – from school-going children to senior citizens – can use them with convenience and cross the road without any fear.

Abdul Samad Samo ( Karachi )