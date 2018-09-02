Affordable healthcare

The government intends to convert Islamabad into a health city. In this regard, it could learn from India were shareholders were provided free land to build hospitals. In return, they agreed to provide free treatment to the needy. But, owing to lack of oversight they began charging fees under various pretexts. According to Indian media reports, only initial medical check-ups are free of cost. But the per night cost for a hospital bed and the medical treatment that include operations and tests are chargeable.

These hospitals charge for all these medical facilities, like any other private hospital. They bluntly tell patients to go to a government hospital, and not a private one. If possible, the government should first audit irregularities and malpractices in existing hospitals in the city.

SJ Malik ( Lahore )