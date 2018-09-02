Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

September 2, 2018

Affordable healthcare

The government intends to convert Islamabad into a health city. In this regard, it could learn from India were shareholders were provided free land to build hospitals. In return, they agreed to provide free treatment to the needy. But, owing to lack of oversight they began charging fees under various pretexts. According to Indian media reports, only initial medical check-ups are free of cost. But the per night cost for a hospital bed and the medical treatment that include operations and tests are chargeable.

These hospitals charge for all these medical facilities, like any other private hospital. They bluntly tell patients to go to a government hospital, and not a private one. If possible, the government should first audit irregularities and malpractices in existing hospitals in the city.

SJ Malik ( Lahore )

