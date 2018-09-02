What would we do?

This refers to the article ‘All hail the omnipotent’ (Sept 1) by Babar Sattar. The question at the end of his article is quite intriguing. If you were Asif Ali Zardari, what would you do? The general perception is that all political moves of Zardari revolve around personal survival. Given his past I have no doubt that, regardless of the seriousness and severity of the present money laundering case, he will survive. He has emerged as a strong manipulator of current political realities and plays his cards smartly to emerge victorious.

But if I were AAZ, would I do what he appears to be doing, my answer will be NO. His personal survival will work as a double-edged sword. First, it will undercut and undermine Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political gains achieved in the 2018 elections. Second, it will hurt Pakistan’s march towards a stable and solid democratic state. At present, he should have risen above petty politics of self-survival. If I were in his place, I would have acted for a greater cause and for leaving a legacy fit for and becoming of a national political leader. But then who can deny that human selfishness had always worked in favour of personal gains rather than for higher noble ideals. In this sense, AAZ given his persona is doing the right thing since he has a heavy personal baggage that would not leave him.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi (Lahore )