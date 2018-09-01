Two awarded death in Zahra Shahid’s murder case

KARACHI: Concluding the trial of the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Zahra Shahid, an anti-terrorism court on Friday sentenced the two accused – Rashid and Zahid Abbas Zaidi – to death.

The court found two other accused, Irfan alias Irfan Lamba and Kaleem, innocent due to lack of evidence against them and announced their acquittal.

The ATC-XVII judge was conducting the trial within the Central Prison premises on a daily basis. On Monday, the court had reserved its verdict, after hearing the final arguments from the prosecution and defence.

During earlier hearings, the prosecutor and prosecution team from the Rangers told the court that Shahid’s killers belonged to the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and they had murdered her to create fear among the leadership of the PTI.

According to the prosecutor, the culprits themselves had admitted to the crime and told investigators that they had killed Shahid on the directives of the MQM leadership in order to terrorise the PTI leadership.

The court was further informed that the eye-witnesses had also identified them as the killers. The ATC judge announced the death sentence for two of the accused on Friday after charges were proved against them. Earlier, the four detained men had recorded their statements on August 2 denying their involvement in the murder.

The driver of the deceased PTI leader was among the prosecution witnesses who gave testimonies. The court had earlier heard a magistrate who conducted the identification parade. The magistrate confirmed that at the identification parade, the witnesses had identified the suspected killers. Zahra Shahid, the vice president of the PTI’s Sindh chapter, was shot dead on May 18, 2013, outside her residence in the Defence Housing Authority’s Phase IV, hours before controversial re-elections in the then National Assembly constituency NA-250.