Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

I
INP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Havelian-Thakot highway, a symbol of high quality CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Karakoram Highway (120km) road reflects the high-standard and rapid pace of work of the under-construction CPEC’s related projects.

A media team, during its visit to the project witnessed unprecedented commitment and high professional calibre on the part of the Chinese company that is working day and night to get it completed at the earliest. The pace of construction is a true reflection of hard work.

It is our utmost effort to make the highway open for the public by March 2020, said Zhu Jiangfan project manager of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) while briefing the visiting journalists at the construction’s site.

Havelian-Thakot highway is described as the early harvest project of CPEC with the length of 120 kilo meters. Work on it was commenced on 1st Sep, 2016.

Since May 2018, 1637 Chinese staff, 7097 Pakistani workers with 3254 sets of mechanical equipment are employed on the project.

The project sets to become a major source of employment for the locals. The further development of the project will bring more opportunities, he added.

The cost of project is dollar 1.3 billion and till now 50 % work has been completed. It was divided into three sections for the smooth and speedy construction.

The first sections is from Havelian to Abbottabad with 27.425km length having 4 lanes highway standard, the second stage is from Abbottabad to Mansehra with 11.880km length with two lanes expressway standard while the third sections is from Mansehra to Thakot having 78.819 km with two lanes.

He also added that the whole project includes 60 large bridges, 45 middle and small bridges, 11 flyovers and 6 tunnels in the mainline and the construction was extremely difficult but the commitment of both Chinese and Pakistani workers have made the smooth progress possible.

More than 200 mountains were cut for the construction of the road with heavey and modern machinery but this difficult work did not let down the commitment of the work force committed for the execution of project smoothly.

Under such difficult conditions, the staff always adheres to the vision of “making world smoother, making cities more liveable and living better” and abide by the corporate tenet of “building road and bridges, contributing to the society”, added Zhu.

The completion of the project will cut down the travelling time from 6 hours to two hours and it will also explore new business and job opportunities for the locals.

Project manager also told that the construction work on the project is in full swing and the co-working of Chinese and Pakistani workers is a best opportunity to learn from the experiences of each other.

Shared working does not only give opportunity to learn from each other’s experience but it also gives understanding of different cultures, traditions and professional values.

The smooth execution of this ambitious project will open bring new era of prosperity to the underdeveloped areas of the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!